AAEON Breaks Into the Graphics Card Market with the Intel Arc GPU-Powered GAR-A750E
With 5-year longevity, Intel Arc GPU architecture, and a user-friendly design, AAEON’s GAR-A750E appears to elevate edge AI market capabilities.
Taipei, Taiwan, January 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (stock code: 6579), has today announced the release of the GAR-A750E, the company’s first advanced graphics card. Built on Intel® Arc™ A750E GPU architecture, the GAR-A750E features 28 Xe-Cores and supports a variety of advanced AI development frameworks in a discreet 236mm x 109mm x 42mm form factor.
Designed to handle intensive AI workloads, the GAR-A750E offers substantial raw computing power, with a graphics turbo frequency of 2400MHz alongside the AI task acceleration capabilities of 448 Intel® XMX Engines. Along with its high performance benchmark, the card’s Intel® Deep Link Technology support — which includes Hyper Compute, Hyper Encode, and Stream Assist — allows it to optimize the Intel® Arc™ A750E GPU’s capabilities while maximizing efficiency for efficient multi-tasking and accelerated workflows.
The GAR-A750E is easily integrated into a number of systems and motherboards via PCIe Gen 4 (x16) interface, with AAEON already having confirmed its suitability for use with a number of its own industrial motherboard platforms, including the ATX-Q670A, MAX-Q670A, and MIX-Q670A1, all supporting 13th Generation Intel® Core™ CPUs and built on the Intel® Q670E Chipset.
The advanced graphics card comes equipped with four Ultra High Bit Rate (7680 x 4320@60Hz) DP 2.0 outputs alongside AV1 HW Encode/Decode and DirectX 12 Ultimate and Vulkan API support. With this broad API support, AAEON note that the GAR-A750E can provide the market with a way to facilitate high-fidelity image rendering for multiple high-resolution video streams, simulations, or generative visualizations.
The GAR-A750E comes with 5-year longevity, making it a relative standout compared to existing market offerings featuring Intel® Arc™ A750E GPU architecture. Meanwhile, AAEON’s design includes two axial fans to maximize airflow to make it easier for integrators to deploy the module in small, space-constrained embedded systems.
AAEON has confirmed that the GAR-A750E is now available for pre-order via its online eShop, while detailed specifications can be found by visiting its product page on the AAEON website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
