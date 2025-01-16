Author Johann Fuchs’s New Book, "William Pembrooke: Dinosaur Slayer," is a Fascinating Tale That Follows One Man’s Mission to Control an Outbreak of Experimental Dinosaur

Recent release “William Pembrooke: Dinosaur Slayer” from Page Publishing author Johann Fuchs is a thrilling novel that follows William Pembrooke, who is called to California after ecoterrorists release a horde of experimental animals from a lab. As these animals, actually dinosaurs, cause havoc and mayhem, William is assigned to stop the crisis before they cause too much damage.