Author Johann Fuchs’s New Book, "William Pembrooke: Dinosaur Slayer," is a Fascinating Tale That Follows One Man’s Mission to Control an Outbreak of Experimental Dinosaur
Recent release “William Pembrooke: Dinosaur Slayer” from Page Publishing author Johann Fuchs is a thrilling novel that follows William Pembrooke, who is called to California after ecoterrorists release a horde of experimental animals from a lab. As these animals, actually dinosaurs, cause havoc and mayhem, William is assigned to stop the crisis before they cause too much damage.
New York, NY, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Johann Fuchs, a veteran of the US Army who worked as a truck driver in order to raise his family, has completed his new book, “William Pembrooke: Dinosaur Slayer”: a riveting tale that centers around one man’s quest to stop a dinosaur outbreak that threatens the entire country.
“This is another adventure of the many lives of William Pembrooke,” writes Fuchs. “The adventure sees William Pembrooke is working with the US Wildlife Service in Wisconsin, when he is called to solve a crisis in California. Ecoterrorists raid Chimera Bio Life’s experimental lab and release their experimental animals loose in southern California. These are not just animals; they are dinosaurs. See how Will Pembrooke and his team not only overcome the challenges of getting the dinosaur crisis under control but also deal with the press, politicians, and others who cause problems for them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Johann Fuchs’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on William’s journey to put an end to the madness by any means necessary. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “William Pembrooke: Dinosaur Slayer” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers, keeping the pages turning right up until the epic conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “William Pembrooke: Dinosaur Slayer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
