Albert O. Ebo Richardson, PHD’s Book, “Modest Beginnings, High Aspirations: A Memoir of Skill, Self-development, and Community Empowerment,” Chronicles His Life Story
Recent release “Modest Beginnings, High Aspirations: A Memoir of Skill, Self-development, and Community Empowerment” from Page Publishing author Albert O. Ebo Richardson, PHD is a fascinating memoir that presents the details of his family experiences, education, work, and community engagement.
Los Angeles, CA, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Albert O. Ebo Richardson, PHD, who has spent more than fifty years acquiring, nurturing, utilizing, and promoting skills in the education and practice of science, technology, and industry, has completed his new book, “Modest Beginnings, High Aspirations: A Memoir of Skill, Self-development, and Community Empowerment”: shares the interesting details of the author’s life experiences and extensive career achievements.
Author Albert O. Ebo Richardson, PHD, has presented and published numerous papers. He has traveled extensively throughout the United States and spent a considerable amount of time lecturing and consulting in universities in Nigeria, Ghana, and Mexico. His professional work has led him to travel to Europe (Great Britain, France, Belgium, Holland, Italy, Hungary), South Africa (Cape Town, Johannesburg, Nelspruit, Mpumalanga), China (Shanghai), Singapore, Japan, Argentina, Togo, and Liberia.
Professor Richardson was born in Ghana. He studied at Adisadel College (Cape Coast), Yale University (BS), Case Western Reserve University (MSEE), and Penn State University (PhD). He worked as an electronic and senior electronic engineer for Polaroid Corporation and Digital Equipment Corporation, respectively, in Massachusetts. He has taught in Nigeria (University of Benin), Northeastern University (Boston), and California State University, Chico, from where he retired as professor emeritus. He has always engaged in community activities and has been involved in numerous philanthropic and donor projects for less-endowed educational institutions around the world, namely, Ghana, Nigeria, and Mexico.
Richardson writes, “It was at this juncture that I began doing some introspection, I said to myself. There is tremendous need for engineers like me, and in fact for very significant portions of society, to be able to design, build, test, operate, repair, and maintain devices, gadgets, equipment, instruments, and systems. Had my classroom knowledge equipped me with enough practical skills and experience to make me be of real value to society, especially if I desired to operate in the developing countries of the world?”
Published by Page Publishing, Albert O. Ebo Richardson, PHD’s autobiographical work is divided into several sections. Chapters 1 through 7 are the autobiographical narrative. In chapters 7 through 15, the book provides a group of lectures, presentations, and some prior publications, whose contents vividly and fully describe the author’s activities. They offer tremendous insight into how he went about putting into practice his strong belief in the value of acquiring skills for the purpose of self-development, community empowerment, and nation building. Chapter 16 is a photo gallery of a portion of his larger extended family.
Readers who wish to experience this in-depth work can purchase “Modest Beginnings, High Aspirations: A Memoir of Skill, Self-development, and Community Empowerment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
