Author Daryn Dawes’s New Book, "Pastor in the Pasture," is a Fascinating Exploration of Life Lessons Learned from the Author’s Work as Both a Farmer and Preacher

Recent release “Pastor in the Pasture” from Covenant Books author Daryn Dawes is a compelling series of lessons gleaned from the author’s love of animals and lifelong faith. Through humorous anecdotes and heartfelt reflections, Dawes explores how God used his farming experience to impart deeper spiritual truths to share with his congregation.