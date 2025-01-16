Author Daryn Dawes’s New Book, "Pastor in the Pasture," is a Fascinating Exploration of Life Lessons Learned from the Author’s Work as Both a Farmer and Preacher
Recent release “Pastor in the Pasture” from Covenant Books author Daryn Dawes is a compelling series of lessons gleaned from the author’s love of animals and lifelong faith. Through humorous anecdotes and heartfelt reflections, Dawes explores how God used his farming experience to impart deeper spiritual truths to share with his congregation.
Mount Vernon, OH, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Daryn Dawes, a loving husband and father of three as well as a pastor and an aspiring farmer who is committed to learning lessons from the farm and sharing them from the pulpit, has completed his new book, “Pastor in the Pasture”: a transformative journey of faith, farming, and spiritual growth, reflecting on how the author has found a way to inform his life as a preacher through lessons learned while running his farm.
“God has always taught his people the biggest lessons of life through a variety of ways,” writes Dawes. “Farming has become one of the ways God has used to teach this unlikely farmer some of life’s most important lessons. Through a series of unexpected events, God decided to take a pastor and place him in the pasture. While in the pasture, this pastor had to learn to care for animals. He had to learn how to make hay. While he was learning how to farm, ultimately, he was learning something so much more valuable; he was learning about life. While this pastor was in the pasture, he learned about trust, worry, relationships, failure, and patience. Who knew you could learn so much from sheep, goats, and peacocks?
“This book is not a ‘how-to’ book for farmers; it is more like a how-not-to-farm book. Rather, this book is a collection of the stories and experiences, many failures, and few successes that I have had as a pastor while starting a farm. Behind each and every story is a lesson that God wants his people to learn. So for the past several years, I have taken the lessons learned in the pasture and shared them from the pulpit in my church. Now I want to share those lessons with you. I hope that you will follow along with the pastor in the pasture and see what God wants to teach you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Daryn Dawes’s new book invites readers to join on this unique and often humorous journey of farming, faith, and learning to lean into God’s wisdom. Deeply personal and candid, “Pastor in the Pasture” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, revealing how God’s love and wisdom can truly be found anywhere.
Readers can purchase “Pastor in the Pasture” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
