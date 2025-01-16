Author Jack Peters’s New Book, “A Far Way Home: A Novel (Kansas, 1881),” Follows an Estranged Father and Son as They Navigate Themes of Love, Loss, and Redemption
Recent release “A Far Way Home: A Novel (Kansas, 1881)” from Covenant Books author Jack Peters is a compelling story that follows a father and son who, after being torn apart by fate, find themselves reunited once more. Desperate for answers, they set out to discover the truth in this epic tale of love, loss, courage, and redemption.
Golden Valley, AZ, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jack Peters has completed his new book, “A Far Way Home: A Novel (Kansas, 1881)”: a poignant story of an estranged father and son who find themselves reunited after years apart, learning to navigate their new relationship in the search for answers to life’s most pressing questions.
Peters begins his tale, “As his soil-torn hands laid the last stone, Morgan Tyler whispered a tearful goodbye to his mother. The last tine of his family web was broken. The quaint mound was a humble monument to all that his sixteen years on this earth had afforded him. Weathering the inescapable toil of a Kansas farm, it was the love of one mother that bound tightly all that which could easily perish in such a primitive domain. Virginia Tyler epitomized the American spirit. At eighteen years, she gave birth to Morgan in a three-room cabin on the plains known as Kansas, asking little more than the Lord’s blessing on her firstborn. Her husband, Charles Tyler, was recruited with Kansas’s finest shortly after Morgan’s birth and reportedly died a hero’s death at the Battle of Vicksburg. With little hesitation and little more than seed and plow, a new course began on the prairie. The only life that Morgan knew and the only hero he had ever known was gone.
“As a lone shadow grew long and day surrendered to night, angels cradled one broken heart on the grassy plain known as Kansas.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jack Peters’s new book will transport readers as they follow the road to repairing a strained father and son relationship. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Far Way Home” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “A Far Way Home: A Novel (Kansas, 1881)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
