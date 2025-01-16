Author Joe Reina’s New Book, “The Golden Age: The Sequel,” Follows One Businessman’s Journey Through One of America’s Most Transformative Eras in History
Recent release “The Golden Age: The Sequel: Giancarlo Giambrone: The impact of the 50's on America” from Covenant Books author Joe Reina is a compelling novel that enters around Giancarlo Giambrone, an entrepreneur who finds himself pulled out of retirement just as America enters one of its most important and defining decades.
Scottsdale, AZ, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joe Reina, an entrepreneurial businessman turned author, has completed his new book, “The Golden Age: The Sequel: Giancarlo Giambrone: The impact of the 50's on America”: a riveting tale that follows the author’s fictional alter ego, Giancarlo Giambrone, as he re-enters the business world after retiring in order to head up the marketing division of his olive oil enterprise during what will become known as one of the most transformative decades of American history.
Author Joe Reina came up through the ranks in the apparel industry from salesman to manager, store owner, business mogul, and real-estate developer. An avid reader of history, he took the lessons from the past to navigate the economic ups and downs of the mid twentieth century. His businesses entailed international travel and enabled him to explore a good part of the world. That exposure helped satisfy his lifelong desire to experience the pleasure of meeting people worldwide and then sharing his travels with his family and friends. Currently, Joe lives in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“After celebrating his 50th birthday with friends from around the world in 1950, Giancarlo and his wife were living their dream of early retirement,” shares Reina. “They split their time between their spring home in Lucca, Italy, and their summer retreat by the sea in Siracusa. Life seemed perfect, until a sudden tragedy struck— the death of the caretaker for their olive oil business. The loss disrupted their luxurious lifestyle, pulling Giancarlo out of retirement to take over marketing for his family’s 200-year-old business.
“What started as a simple task turned into a decade-long journey that would reshape his life, as he worked to expand the olive oil business in both Italy and the U.S. Set against the backdrop of one of the most transformative periods in American history, Giancarlo's story spans the 1950s—a time of booming prosperity and profound change.
“From the rise of suburban living and shopping centers to the revolution in cinema and literature, Giancarlo navigates a world in flux. The automobile industry flourished, and cars from the era are now prized by collectors. The Civil Rights Movement, led by figures like Martin Luther King Jr., began challenging the deep-rooted racism in America, while the nation dealt with the aftermath of the Korean War and the growing conflict in Vietnam.
“Above all, television changed everything—bringing entertainment, news, sports, and advertisements into the homes of millions, driving consumer culture and reshaping the economy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joe Reina’s new book will transport readers to a bygone era fondly remembered as “The Golden Years,” when America was on the cusp of modernity. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Golden Age: The Sequel” is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on Giancarlo’s journey at the heart of transformation and history itself.
Readers can purchase “The Golden Age: The Sequel: Giancarlo Giambrone: The impact of the 50's on America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Joe Reina came up through the ranks in the apparel industry from salesman to manager, store owner, business mogul, and real-estate developer. An avid reader of history, he took the lessons from the past to navigate the economic ups and downs of the mid twentieth century. His businesses entailed international travel and enabled him to explore a good part of the world. That exposure helped satisfy his lifelong desire to experience the pleasure of meeting people worldwide and then sharing his travels with his family and friends. Currently, Joe lives in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“After celebrating his 50th birthday with friends from around the world in 1950, Giancarlo and his wife were living their dream of early retirement,” shares Reina. “They split their time between their spring home in Lucca, Italy, and their summer retreat by the sea in Siracusa. Life seemed perfect, until a sudden tragedy struck— the death of the caretaker for their olive oil business. The loss disrupted their luxurious lifestyle, pulling Giancarlo out of retirement to take over marketing for his family’s 200-year-old business.
“What started as a simple task turned into a decade-long journey that would reshape his life, as he worked to expand the olive oil business in both Italy and the U.S. Set against the backdrop of one of the most transformative periods in American history, Giancarlo's story spans the 1950s—a time of booming prosperity and profound change.
“From the rise of suburban living and shopping centers to the revolution in cinema and literature, Giancarlo navigates a world in flux. The automobile industry flourished, and cars from the era are now prized by collectors. The Civil Rights Movement, led by figures like Martin Luther King Jr., began challenging the deep-rooted racism in America, while the nation dealt with the aftermath of the Korean War and the growing conflict in Vietnam.
“Above all, television changed everything—bringing entertainment, news, sports, and advertisements into the homes of millions, driving consumer culture and reshaping the economy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joe Reina’s new book will transport readers to a bygone era fondly remembered as “The Golden Years,” when America was on the cusp of modernity. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Golden Age: The Sequel” is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on Giancarlo’s journey at the heart of transformation and history itself.
Readers can purchase “The Golden Age: The Sequel: Giancarlo Giambrone: The impact of the 50's on America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories