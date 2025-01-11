Cogir Senior Living USA Announces Justin Stein as New Assistant Chief Operating Officer
Cogir Senior Living USA is thrilled to announce that Justin Stein has been promoted to Assistant Chief Operating Officer (Assistant COO). While Justin only recently joined the team, his exceptional capabilities were quickly recognized and make him an ideal fit for this newly created role at Cogir. This promotion will allow Cogir to further drive efficiency and foster innovation across the portfolio.
Scottsdale, AZ, January 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cogir Senior Living is excited to announce the promotion of Justin Stein to the role of Assistant Chief Operating Officer.
Justin’s unique journey in senior living began as a caregiver at his grandmother’s assisted living community and has seen him take on multi-site operations roles with Brookdale Senior Living, as well as Vice President roles with Bickford Senior Living in Human Resources and Sales. Justin will draw on that experience in this role as he focuses on driving operational and sales success through the lens of Cogir’s commitment to remaining human-focused while fostering an environment of innovation and excellence.
“This is a pivotal moment for Cogir, as Justin brings the vision, grit, and forward-thinking mindset we need to take audacious leaps into the future. The creation of this role will enable us to execute more effectively, innovate faster and maintain focus on delivering value to our customers and stakeholders,” said Gottfried Ernst, COO.
Stein is equally energized by the opportunity, saying, “We are shaking up the status quo, and I’m thrilled to help lead such a fearless team. We’re not just building a company; we’re setting the pace for an entire industry.”
A graduate of Grand Canyon University with a degree in Organizational Communication, Justin has also completed the Integral Leadership Program (ILP) at the prestigious Stagen Leadership Academy, further solidifying his expertise in conscious and transformative leadership.
Following a year of impressive growth and positive achievements, this move further cements Cogir Senior Living’s place among the rising operators in the industry and positions the company for a record-breaking 2025.
For more information about Cogir Senior Living, please visit www.cogirusa.com.
Heidi Brashear
480-528-2142
www.cogirusa.com
