Author Kimyatta N. Chaney’s New Book, “What Animal Is That? Indigo Lila's Whimsical World: Tales of a Tiny Trailblazer,” Follows a Young Girl with a Love of Animals

Recent release “What Animal Is That? Indigo Lila's Whimsical World: Tales of a Tiny Trailblazer” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kimyatta N. Chaney is a charming story of an inquisitive girl who asks her Meemom questions about all sorts of animals every day. From colorful birds to lions and monkeys, Indigo discovers an entire safari of animals in her own backyard waiting for her to explore.