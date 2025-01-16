Author Kimyatta N. Chaney’s New Book, “What Animal Is That? Indigo Lila's Whimsical World: Tales of a Tiny Trailblazer,” Follows a Young Girl with a Love of Animals
Recent release “What Animal Is That? Indigo Lila's Whimsical World: Tales of a Tiny Trailblazer” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kimyatta N. Chaney is a charming story of an inquisitive girl who asks her Meemom questions about all sorts of animals every day. From colorful birds to lions and monkeys, Indigo discovers an entire safari of animals in her own backyard waiting for her to explore.
Middletown, DE, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kimyatta N. Chaney, a retired police officer of twenty-four years, has completed her new book, “What Animal Is That? Indigo Lila's Whimsical World: Tales of a Tiny Trailblazer”: an adorable story of a little girl who learns all about different sorts of animals every day with the help of her Meemom.
“Every day is a new chapter in the delightful tales of Indigo Lila, the little toddler girl who lives with her Meemom and Daddy,” writes Kimyatta Chaney. “Indigo keeps her Meemom on her toes with her adventures, the memory skills of an elephant, and witty questions asked of her Meemom, Daddy, and Aunt NiNi. She turns ordinary moments into extraordinary memories.
“For all the babies, toddlers, preschoolers, and children in the first few years of primary school, may this story inspire laughter, curiosity, and the joy of shared adventures. Here’s to the wild hearts that turn ordinary moments into extraordinary memories.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kimyatta N. Chaney’s enthralling tale is the latest installment in the author’s “Indigo Lila’s Whimsical World” series, which is inspired by the author’s own granddaughter and captures her whimsical escapades. With colorful artwork and a heartfelt message, “What Animal Is That?” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this riveting story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “What Animal Is That? Indigo Lila's Whimsical World: Tales of a Tiny Trailblazer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
