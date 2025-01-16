Authors Rachel Brisman and Michael Brisman’s New Book, "The Doctor's Tale," Follows a Doctor Who Must Pick Between Two Potential Candidates to Replace Him in Retirement

Recent release “The Doctor's Tale” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Rachel Brisman and Michael Brisman is a charming story that centers around a kind, elderly doctor who, after caring for animals on a farm for years, decides it is time to retire. In order to find his replacement, he hosts a competition to see who can follow in his compassionate footsteps.