Authors Rachel Brisman and Michael Brisman’s New Book, "The Doctor's Tale," Follows a Doctor Who Must Pick Between Two Potential Candidates to Replace Him in Retirement
Recent release “The Doctor's Tale” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Rachel Brisman and Michael Brisman is a charming story that centers around a kind, elderly doctor who, after caring for animals on a farm for years, decides it is time to retire. In order to find his replacement, he hosts a competition to see who can follow in his compassionate footsteps.
Old Westbury, NY, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Brisman, who is pursuing a master’s degree in social work from the Wurzweiler School of Social Work, and Michael Brisman, Rachel’s father and a neurosurgeon in practice on Long Island, New York, have completed their new book, “The Doctor's Tale”: a poignant and engaging story of a doctor’s competition to find an adequate replacement to care for his patients after he retires.
“The book tells the story of an elderly fox and a farm healer named J. Wellington Moore, who is known to the other animals living in the farm as Dr. Moore,” write Rachel and Michael. “For years, he has helped them with their illnesses, both physical and emotional. When Dr. Moore decides to retire, he picks two young candidates from among the farm’s animals to compete for the position of apprentice to succeed him.
“The candidates, a young pig named Penelope Carington and a peacock named Bradley Proudstone, each attempt to apply Dr. Moore’s uniquely compassionate and insightful clinical expertise to help other animals. They also try to learn how to use Dr. Moore’s magical liquid medicine. Only one succeeds. The book explains, in the words of Dr. Moore, that ‘medicine is about studying, hard work, and caring for people. And sometimes, people need to think there’s a little magic in the world, something to give them hope and the extra strength they need to heal.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rachel Brisman and Michael Brisman’s riveting tale is inspired by Chaucer's “The Canterbury Tales,” as well as the career of the late neurosurgeon and Michael’s former partner, Stephen Burstein, MD. Originally conceived as a high school project by Rachel, “The Doctor’s Tale” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them discover the importance of compassion and hope in the world of medicine.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Doctor's Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
