Everykey Launches Echo, a Proximity-Based Secure Access Platform

Everykey unveils Echo, a passwordless authorization and MFA solution that uses proximity technology to automatically authenticate users when their phone is near their computer. Eliminating passwords and codes, Echo provides seamless, secure, and touch-free access. With FIDO2 encryption, easy integration with IAM/SSO platforms, and advanced security, Echo redefines user-friendly authentication.