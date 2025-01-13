Everykey Launches Echo, a Proximity-Based Secure Access Platform
Everykey unveils Echo, a passwordless authorization and MFA solution that uses proximity technology to automatically authenticate users when their phone is near their computer. Eliminating passwords and codes, Echo provides seamless, secure, and touch-free access. With FIDO2 encryption, easy integration with IAM/SSO platforms, and advanced security, Echo redefines user-friendly authentication.
Cleveland, OH, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Everykey, a leader in secure access solutions, introduces Echo, a passwordless authorization and MFA solution that uses proximity technology to automatically authenticate users by detecting when a user's phone is near their computer. Echo eliminates the need for passwords, SMS codes, or hardware tokens, offering a seamless and secure login experience.
Why Echo is Groundbreaking:
Proximity-Based Authentication: Echo’s advanced technology authenticates users by detecting when their phone is near their computer, eliminating the need for manual interaction.
Instant Access: With Echo, users no longer need to touch their phones or input codes. Workflows remain uninterrupted with quick, touch-free Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) logins.
Strong Security: Echo protects against credential-based threats with secure public key cryptography, reducing the risk of account takeovers.
Easy Integration: Compatible with existing Identity Access Management (IAM) and Single Sign-On (SSO) solutions like Okta and Microsoft Entra, Echo simplifies deployment across platforms that accept FIDO keys.
"Echo is a major innovation in both authentication technology and user experience," said Ahmad Al Hidiq, CTO of Everykey. "By using proximity-based authentication, we've made security stronger and more intuitive, ensuring seamless adoption within organizations. With Echo, users get instant, frictionless authentication while maintaining top-tier encryption and protection."
How Echo Works:
Echo transforms your smartphone and paired device into a FIDO2 passkey that authenticates only when both devices are within range, forming a secure, encrypted connection. This cutting-edge approach ensures security while enhancing user convenience.
About Everykey:
Everykey is on a mission to make cybersecurity easy and convenient, delivering a proximity-based, frictionless, and touchless secure access platform. Offering passwordless authorization and MFA, it seamlessly integrates with identity platforms to make secure access effortless. Everykey empowers IT leaders to adopt secure and employee-friendly zero-trust strategies.
For more information and to see Echo in action, visit www.everykey.com and schedule a demo with our team.
Contact
Nick Marsteller
4125966402
www.everykey.com
