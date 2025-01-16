Author Garrett Bradway’s New Book, “Cinnabar Fields Seven Years in Lianyungang, China,” Documents the Author’s Seven Years Spent Living in a Small Chinese City
Recent release “Cinnabar Fields Seven Years in Lianyungang, China” from Newman Springs Publishing author Garrett Bradway is a thought-provoking memoir that follows the author as he spends seven years living in the Chinese city of Lianyungang, working as an English teacher while using his background in studying Chinese history and culture to immerse himself in the community.
El Cajon, CA, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Garrett Bradway, who holds a master’s degree in fine arts with a focus on modern Chinese history and a minor in religious studies from San Diego State University, has completed his new book, “Cinnabar Fields Seven Years in Lianyungang, China”: a personal record that documents the author’s seven-year long stay in a small Chinese city.
“This collection of stories is based on a period of my life when I was living in a small Chinese city called Lianyungang (连云港) in Jiangsu province, which is on the east coast of the mainland,” writes Bradway. “I lived and worked there as an English teacher from 2012 to 2019. The story continues beyond that, but that’s the less interesting part. Call this a memoir if you want, but it really only spans a decade of my life.
The author continues, “The pages that follow will detail the most memorable adventures I had in China and how they affected me at the time. I wasn’t looking for natural beauty or anything like that, so I had different motives from other foreigners in China. I am a city slicker by nature, and I tried my best to live more like a local than a tourist wherever I went. Other foreigners in China have that same mentality, but not many have written about it. I organized this as chronologically as I could, but the exact timing of certain events is still a bit blurry in my memory. Most of the big events are marked by changes in seasons, so it should be pretty easy to follow.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Garrett Bradway’s enthralling series is a true story of wonder, romance, cultural adaptation, heartache, a potential new career path, and what it means to live abroad in a brand-new surrounding. Deeply personal and candid, “Cinnabar Fields Seven Years in Lianyungang, China” is sure to transport readers, leaving them spellbound as they discover the incredible sights and cultural surroundings through the eyes of the author.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Cinnabar Fields Seven Years in Lianyungang, China" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
