Author Dawn Sharp’s New Book, "Gabe and the Lake," is a True Story About the Incredible Connection and Heritage That Can Develop Between Nature and Family
Recent release “Gabe and the Lake” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dawn Sharp is a poignant tale that follows a young boy named Gabe who is introduced to a lake in the Pocono Mountains by his parents. Unbeknownst to him, Gabe’s family has appreciated the beauty of this lake for generations, with a deep relationship to the surrounding natural landscape and creatures.
Piscataway, NJ, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dawn Sharp, who holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Houghton College and a master’s in education from Rutgers University, has completed her new book, “Gabe and the Lake”: a heartwarming tale of a young boy who is introduced to a beautiful lake by his parents that his parents have enjoyed for generations.
As a teacher, author Dawn Sharp has always been passionate about working with children and children’s literacy. She has served as the childcare and literacy consultant for the Salvation Army’s New Jersey division. A large part of her position was in overseeing its national reading tutoring program Mission: Literacy.
“Gabe is a toddler,” writes Sharp. “His parents introduce him to a beautiful lake in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania—a lake that has nurtured wildlife and has attracted visitors for generations. Gabe is the fourth generation in his family who has thrown stones into the lake, floated sticks, and watched fish, insects, frogs, and newts living through their life cycles.
“Imagine how many happily tossed stones are stored within the lake’s cool depths from past visitors. Imagine how many more stones are yet to drop down into those depths as representations of a family’s day spent in the woods. A day when parents or grandparents shared their knowledge of the forest and its wildlife. A day when each made their own discoveries and laughed at surprises.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dawn Sharp’s enthralling tale will help readers reflect on the bonds often created through family-shared experiences with nature, which lead to memories that last a lifetime. Beautifully composed and accompanied by vibrant artwork to help bring Sharp’s tale to life, “Gabe and the Lake” is sure to inspire readers of all ages to appreciate the beautiful landscapes that surround them and do all they can to help keep them safe and preserved.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Gabe and the Lake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
As a teacher, author Dawn Sharp has always been passionate about working with children and children’s literacy. She has served as the childcare and literacy consultant for the Salvation Army’s New Jersey division. A large part of her position was in overseeing its national reading tutoring program Mission: Literacy.
“Gabe is a toddler,” writes Sharp. “His parents introduce him to a beautiful lake in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania—a lake that has nurtured wildlife and has attracted visitors for generations. Gabe is the fourth generation in his family who has thrown stones into the lake, floated sticks, and watched fish, insects, frogs, and newts living through their life cycles.
“Imagine how many happily tossed stones are stored within the lake’s cool depths from past visitors. Imagine how many more stones are yet to drop down into those depths as representations of a family’s day spent in the woods. A day when parents or grandparents shared their knowledge of the forest and its wildlife. A day when each made their own discoveries and laughed at surprises.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dawn Sharp’s enthralling tale will help readers reflect on the bonds often created through family-shared experiences with nature, which lead to memories that last a lifetime. Beautifully composed and accompanied by vibrant artwork to help bring Sharp’s tale to life, “Gabe and the Lake” is sure to inspire readers of all ages to appreciate the beautiful landscapes that surround them and do all they can to help keep them safe and preserved.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Gabe and the Lake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories