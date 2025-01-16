Author Dawn Sharp’s New Book, "Gabe and the Lake," is a True Story About the Incredible Connection and Heritage That Can Develop Between Nature and Family

Recent release “Gabe and the Lake” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dawn Sharp is a poignant tale that follows a young boy named Gabe who is introduced to a lake in the Pocono Mountains by his parents. Unbeknownst to him, Gabe’s family has appreciated the beauty of this lake for generations, with a deep relationship to the surrounding natural landscape and creatures.