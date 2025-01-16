Author Yehudith Freeman Tucker’s New Book, "The Legend of the Black Nile," is an Engaging Mythical Tale for Young Readers
Recent release “The Legend of the Black Nile” from Newman Springs Publishing author Yehudith Freeman Tucker is a vivid, immersive story that invites readers to journey to a faraway land.
New York, NY, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Yehudith Freeman Tucker has completed her new book, “The Legend of the Black Nile”: a gripping and potent book that offers an escape into the ancient world, inviting readers to follow maps and decode legends. Her first book, “The Three Wise Animals” is also available to order wherever books are sold. Both books include the author’s original artwork.
Author Yehudith Freeman Tucker writes, “After breakfast, Terrick the Brave guided them out into the desert. Lady Ostrich looked over her shoulder at the Oasis. It was the last place to get water before going out into the desert. She knew her canteen was full. They followed the Oryx for two miles. When they got there, they found that the caravan that was carrying their gear had already arrived. They looked around. This place was a completely unmarked spot in the open desert. The caravan and the Oryx, however, knew exactly where it was. Lady Ostrich breathed a sigh of relief. She could still smell the fresh green scent of the Oasis and water. Madame Fox thanked the three camels for carrying the load through the desert.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Yehudith Freeman Tucker’s intriguing tale dares readers to uncover the mystery at the end of the hidden passageway.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “The Legend of the Black Nile” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
