Author Lise Nilsen’s New Book, "From Norway to NYC Shattered Dreams," is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Countless Struggles the Author Has Endured Throughout Her Life
Recent release “From Norway to NYC Shattered Dreams” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lise Nilsen is an autobiographical account that follows the author from her birth in Norway to immigrating to America, and the many trials and triumphs she has faced along the way. Exploring themes of grief, loss, love, and family, Nilsen bears it all as she recounts the struggles that have shaped her.
New York, NY, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lise Nilsen has completed her new book, “From Norway to NYC Shattered Dreams”: a gripping memoir that explores the many challenges, heartaches, and battles the author has faced throughout her life, and how she managed to persevere through it all.
At the age of seventeen, author Lise Nilsen came from a small town in Norway to New York City. She spoke no English and understood very little but refused to allow this to deter her from pursuing a life of her own design. But countless trials would stand in her way that would test her at every step of her journey, some of which she never thought she might survive.
“I have battled cancer and other diseases for many years,” writes Nilsen. “Even to this date, I know it will likely come back in some form. I lost my youngest son just short of his forty-ninth birthday, and my daughter has spinal cord injuries at age sixty."
She continues, “I believe I have survived stage 4 lung cancer for almost ten years, to give others hope. My message is this: Never ever give up.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lise Nilsen’s enthralling tale is a compelling story about the power of perseverance and the author’s own resilience in the face of illness, loss, and suffering. Deeply personal and candid, Nilsen shares her memoir with the hope of connecting with those facing similar challenges, providing inspiration and encouragement to continue forward no matter how difficult things may become.
