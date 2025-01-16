Author Lise Nilsen’s New Book, "From Norway to NYC Shattered Dreams," is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Countless Struggles the Author Has Endured Throughout Her Life

Recent release “From Norway to NYC Shattered Dreams” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lise Nilsen is an autobiographical account that follows the author from her birth in Norway to immigrating to America, and the many trials and triumphs she has faced along the way. Exploring themes of grief, loss, love, and family, Nilsen bears it all as she recounts the struggles that have shaped her.