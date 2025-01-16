Nita Bagia’s New Book, "No One Loves Me: (Not True)," Follows a Young Girl Who Feels Sad One Day and Needs Help from Others to Remember That She is Loved
Skokie, IL, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Nita Bagia, a loving mother and grandmother who holds a lifelong passion for reading and storytelling, has completed her most recent book, “No One Loves Me: (Not True)”: a heartfelt narrative that centers around Yanni, a young girl who struggles with feelings of sadness and seeks out reassurance from her family that she is loved.
Although she was born in Kenya, Africa, author Nita Bagia grew up in Loughborough, England, where her love of books and writing began at a very young age. After the birth of her first grandchild and at the suggestion of her daughter, Nita started to write children’s books, chronicling her adventures with her granddaughter. After two more grandchildren, her dream came true, and she started her journey of becoming an author.
In “No One Loves Me: (Not True),” readers are introduced to Yanni, who, on one particularly gloomy day, believes that no one loves her. As she reflects on her feelings, her family steps in to remind her of the countless people who care for her deeply. With warmth and tenderness, the story unfolds to reassure Yanni—and young readers alike—that love is always present, even during tough times.
”The best lesson to be learned is that even though we have freinds and family to love us, we must love ourselves first.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nita Bagia’s book emphasizes the importance of communication within families and the comforting role loved ones play in helping children understand their self-worth. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Bagia’s tale to life, “No One Loves Me: (Not True)” is designed to captivate young readers, serving as a gentle reminder that everyone experiences feelings of sadness, but love and support from family can help illuminate even the darkest moments.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “No One Loves Me: (Not True)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
