Chad Clark’s New Book, "The Power of Her," is a Poignant Collection That Invites Readers to Navigate Love, Loss, and the Inherent Courage to be Found in Solitude
Grover Beach, CA, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chad Clark, a lifelong California native, has completed his most recent book, “The Power of Her”: a stirring compilation of works that draws from over two years of the author’s own lived experiences to explore theme of love, loss, grief, and learning to live in, and find power through, solitude.
Born in the sunny farm fields of Tulare, author Chad Clark discovered that his true calling in life was in the creative industry at an early age. Writing, drawing, music and painting all were a large part of growing up. Working as a speaker and educator in the cosmetology industry for over twenty years, Chad has had the opportunity to meet some of the most interesting, and inspiring people that have helped him to discover the vulnerability, rawness, and honesty he incorporates into his writing.
“Love. Loss. Acceptance and rebirth. These are more than just words,” writes Clark. “They are the keys to our side oval emotionally on this planet. Without them, we are doomed to perpetuate the mistakes of our pasts, and live in a constant state of guilt, fear, anger, denial, and suffering. This is no way to live.
“‘The Power of Her’ gives us all the chance to stop and look inside someone else’s losses and fears, to connect to ourselves and each other, in the most simple, profound way, we as humans can. By relating and understanding each other. While this first series may bring tears to your eyes, or remind you of things you wish you had forgotten, remember this; we only can grow when we face our fears, and alone or not, the message behind this series is this. YOU are ok. Alone or not. Once we start to understand, recognize, and trust our solitude, we have the freedom to do or be whoever we want.”
Published by Fulton Books, Chad Clark’s book is shared in the hope of demonstrating the beauty inside the solitude, the strength behind it, and the power the future can hold for every individual.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Power of Her” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
