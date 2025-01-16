Joseph Edhuine’s Newly Released "You and Jesus are Twins" is an Inspiring Guide to Deepening One’s Spiritual Relationship with Christ
“You and Jesus are Twins” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Edhuine is a profound exploration of the intimate, transformative relationship Christians can experience with Jesus Christ, drawing upon themes of spiritual connection, empowerment, and divine identity.
Glendale, AZ, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “You and Jesus are Twins”: an insightful work that invites readers to experience a closer, twin-like relationship with Jesus, offering a fresh perspective on Christian identity and divine inheritance. “You and Jesus are Twins” is the creation of published author, Joseph Edhuine, who grew up in Haiti and accepted the Lord Jesus Christ at the age of fifteen. Pastor Joseph gained his education at the Evangelical Theological Seminary of Port-Au-Prince and spoke English, French, Spanish, and Haitian Creole; he immediately went into ministry, becoming a leader with Light of the World Ministries and began laying hands on the sick and healing. Joseph and his lovely wife, Cynthia Lynne, have three children and five foster children. Along his path, Joseph learned that his God-given talent is teaching the Word of God. He has an uncanny gift of explaining complex concepts in an easy-to-understand manner.
Edhuine shares, “We have always believed a book is a set of writings that define the author’s theme.
"But when it becomes a clarification leading us to a denser and deeper spirituality, then we are not only in front of the writings, but we dive into knowledge that will never leave us as we were before being in possession of these revelations.
"The relationship between Christ and us is clearly detailed by the theme of this tool of knowledge and spirituality: Jesus and you are twins.
"Daring to say it and explaining it well, as was done in this book, today allows Christians to reach a level of a spiritual relationship with Christ that makes us enjoy all the benefits of the person of Christ and His great power."
"The beauty of Joseph Edhuine’s book is the fact that it leads us not only to discover our relationship with Christ but also to love Him deeply and put Him in our lives in a position that no one and nothing can replace.
"The discoveries of this work reveal to us all the beauty and value of belonging to Christ.
"Thanks to the revelations in this book, the idleness of the Christendom of many will be transformed without forcing into a fervor for Christ with a life full of demonstrative proofs of Christ through His life in us as twins." - Pastor Levi Kongolo Kazadi
Jesus Light for Nations Mission Congo”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Edhuine’s new book is an inspirational tool for those seeking to deepen their personal relationship with Jesus, living a life that fully embraces His presence.
Consumers can purchase “You and Jesus are Twins” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “You and Jesus are Twins,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
