Bruce Aitken’s Newly Released “Prison Letters: With God’s Love, I Can Scale These Walls” a Moving Account of Faith and Resilience from Foreign Inmates in Hong Kong
“Prison Letters: With God’s Love, I Can Scale These Walls” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce Aitken is an inspiring collection of heartfelt handwritten letters from inmates, revealing the power of faith, hope, love and connection even in the darkest of places.
New York, NY, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Prison Letters: With God’s Love, I Can Scale These Walls”: a profound testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the redemptive power of faith. “Prison Letters: With God’s Love, I Can Scale These Walls” is the creation of published author, Bruce Aitken, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather from New Jersey who has lived in Hong Kong since 1972.
Aitken shares, “'Prison Letters: With God’s Love, I Can Scale These Walls' is not only a story of redemption but also much more: It’s a testament to human resilience in the underbelly of the prison system."
"Since Palm Sunday 2004, American expat Bruce Aitken has hosted a highly popular radio program called The Hour of Love – Prison Visitation on the Air. Broadcast every Sunday night from Hong Kong, on AM 1044 Metro Plus, the program reaches out to foreign prisoners in the city’s correctional institutions as well as the city’s hundreds of thousands of foreign domestic helpers and anyone in need of a spiritual uplift around the world.
“You have given us the light, the strength, and courage to keep holding on to hope,” writes Sonny, a man from India who was incarcerated in Hong Kong’s Stanley Prison. This is just one of thousands of letters sent to Aitken by inmates over many years, all read out on air into the public realm.
The original handwritten letters published in this book will both trouble you and warm your heart. They are an affirmation of the spirit of humanity that thrives among prisoners—allowing them to support one another, often for years on end, as they wrestle with the sense of helplessness that follows the loss of freedom.
www.realbruceaitken.com
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Aitken’s new book offers readers an intimate glimpse into the lives of those in prison and the enduring hope that shines even in difficult circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “Prison Letters: With God’s Love, I Can Scale These Walls” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prison Letters: With God’s Love, I Can Scale These Walls,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
