Robin Collins’s Newly Released "Grandma’s Proverbs: Meditations on The Lord’s Prayer" is a Thoughtful and Heartfelt Guide to Faithful Living
“Grandma’s Proverbs: Meditations on The Lord’s Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robin Collins is an insightful devotional exploring faith, family, and life’s many seasons through reflections on The Lord’s Prayer.
Excelsior Springs, MO, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Grandma’s Proverbs: Meditations on The Lord’s Prayer”: a reflective guide to integrating faith in daily life. “Grandma’s Proverbs: Meditations on The Lord’s Prayer” is the creation of published author, Robin Collins, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Collins shares, “Grandma’s Proverbs brings practical application of the Bible to the reader. It takes the reader through 'the Lord’s Prayer' through the eyes of a grandmother. She shares life’s experiences through meditations on 'the Lord’s Prayer.'
“Who is God? What is His kingdom? How do you integrate 'the Lord’s Prayer' into your life? In life’s darkest times? In life’s joyous times? Through suffering and sorrow and in loss? In finding and living with a mate? In having children? In working for your daily bread? In being the influence God has placed us all in our own uniqueness?
It is through these perspectives that the book brings the reader to God’s will being done on earth as it is in heaven. The book emphasizes prayer and personal relationship with God and others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robin Collins’s new book presents an inspiring devotional that draws readers closer to God’s love and wisdom.
Consumers can purchase “Grandma’s Proverbs: Meditations on The Lord’s Prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandma’s Proverbs: Meditations on The Lord’s Prayer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
