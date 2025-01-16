Jennifer Piranian’s Newly Released "Emma’s Troubled Heart" is a Heartfelt Narrative That Teaches the Importance of Honesty and Integrity Through an Engaging Story
“Emma’s Troubled Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer Piranian is a touching story that helps children understand the consequences of dishonesty, showing the value of making good choices even when no one is watching.
Wasilla, AK, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Emma’s Troubled Heart”: a charming and insightful children’s book that explores the emotional struggle of making honest choices, even when tempted to take shortcuts. “Emma’s Troubled Heart” is the creation of published author, Jennifer Piranian, who lives in Wasilla, Alaska, with her husband and four children. She taught school for eleven years and now has the joy of homeschooling her children. She is active in her local church, and she enjoys participating in outdoor activities with her family.
Piranian shares, “Oh, how Emma wanted to sled in the freshly fallen snow with her friend Joy, but her dad said that her homework had to be finished. She could say that it was done and finish it later. No one would ever know. No one, that is, except Emma who now had a troubled heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Piranian’s new book is a beautiful story that encourages children to reflect on their choices and the importance of integrity in their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase “Emma’s Troubled Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Emma’s Troubled Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
