Michael Veluppillai’s Newly Released "Slavery: The Darkest History of the United States" is a Compelling Exploration of a Pivotal Era in American History

“Slavery: The Darkest History of the United States” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Veluppillai is an insightful and meticulously researched historical account of the institution of slavery, its profound impact on America’s economy, society, and ethics, and its enduring legacy today.