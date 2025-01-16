Rebekah (Ramiyah) Jackson’s Newly Released "Scorned Testimony, Healed Gift: Revelation 12:11" is a Raw and Transformative Journey of Redemption

“Scorned Testimony, Healed Gift: Revelation 12:11” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebekah (Ramiyah) Jackson offers a gripping personal testimony of overcoming rejection, trauma, and self-destruction through faith in Jesus Christ. Jackson’s story highlights themes of spiritual healing, transformation, and deliverance.