Rebekah (Ramiyah) Jackson’s Newly Released "Scorned Testimony, Healed Gift: Revelation 12:11" is a Raw and Transformative Journey of Redemption
“Scorned Testimony, Healed Gift: Revelation 12:11” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebekah (Ramiyah) Jackson offers a gripping personal testimony of overcoming rejection, trauma, and self-destruction through faith in Jesus Christ. Jackson’s story highlights themes of spiritual healing, transformation, and deliverance.
Morrisville, PA, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Scorned Testimony, Healed Gift: Revelation 12:11”: an intense and deeply personal memoir. “Scorned Testimony, Healed Gift: Revelation 12:11” is the creation of published author, Rebekah (Ramiyah) Jackson, an inspired and studying to become a psychiatric nurse practitioner and motivational speaker with a passion for music.
Jackson shares, “Scorned Testimony, Healed Gift: Revelation 12:11 wants to display a gritty, translucent testimony so that its reader can be healed, delivered, and set free. In chapter 2, 'The Womb,' rejection was the inheritance of the womb, the seed. The very person that helped make the seed became the shadow of the seed—incubating rejection. The damage was already done in the womb, and everything that her father did didn’t suffice. General Motors took her father away when she needed him the most—rejection. Spoiled she was, but that didn’t shift the fact of feeding the rejection with rejected love—more rejection. Soon after he left, he found his mischief—more rejection. He was pronounced dead. The beginning of her life, turning topsy-turvy—the bitterness of rejection begins. She trusted one of her classmates. “Her uncle took RR’s beauty for his ugliness.” Anger, rage, murder—more rejection. She began to find rejected love in all the wrong places—self-rejection. The promiscuous lifestyle was calling her name and she answered. She knew that the rejected love shown was lust at its best, suffering—self-rejection. Entangled in the night lifestyle but loved every bit of its hell. Dropping out of high school, she was over it—more rejection. 'What am I doing? Why am I here? My mother didn’t raise me like this, but I want to be loved. I want to feel loved. This is not love.' The love of money, sex, and drugs was the root of her fantasy. Her body, her sanity, her spiritualism, and her emotions were buried and suffocated by life’s quicksand. Satan waited for the right time to target Pernicious. She was feeding the rejection and placed in the gravest positions she has ever gambled with. Scorned Testimony, Healed Gift: Rev. 12:11, the memoir of a survivor through Jesus Christ!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebekah (Ramiyah) Jackson’s new book serves as a testament to the power of faith to redeem even the most broken of lives. Readers are invited to walk through her journey of rejection, pain, and ultimately, spiritual victory.
Consumers can purchase “Scorned Testimony, Healed Gift: Revelation 12:11” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Scorned Testimony, Healed Gift: Revelation 12:11,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
