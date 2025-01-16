Author Dr. Dee’s New Book, "Naby's Big Moving Day," Follows a Young Girl Who is Sad to be Moving Away from Her Best Friend But Learns That Change Can be a Good Thing

Recent release “Naby's Big Moving Day” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Dee is a charming story of a young girl named Naby who finds out that she and her family will soon be moving. Despite being saddened by this news, Naby’s parents help her realize that moving and starting over can be fun.