Author Dr. Dee’s New Book, "Naby's Big Moving Day," Follows a Young Girl Who is Sad to be Moving Away from Her Best Friend But Learns That Change Can be a Good Thing
Recent release “Naby's Big Moving Day” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Dee is a charming story of a young girl named Naby who finds out that she and her family will soon be moving. Despite being saddened by this news, Naby’s parents help her realize that moving and starting over can be fun.
New York, NY, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Dee, who resides in the Metro Atlanta area and divides her time between family, writing, and traveling, has completed her new book, “Naby's Big Moving Day”: a heartwarming story of a young girl who finds out she will soon be moving, and must work through her fears of moving and saying goodbye to all her friends.
“Naby’s first book is an introduction of an eight-year-old African American girl, learning to navigate through childhood,” writes Dr. Dee. “This book is designed to promote a love of reading in children ages 6 to 11. Also, the Naby Anawd collection will help children strengthen their reading and vocabulary skills, foster friendships, improve social skills, while nurturing their personal growth and development. Let’s take this journey with Naby, as she travels to exciting geographical locations learning about different cultures and tackling challenges of childhood.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Dee’s engaging story will not only help young readers discover the excitement and fun that moving can bring, but also help introduce them to the joys of readings. With colorful artwork and easy to understand language, “Naby’s Big Moving Day” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, making this a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Naby's Big Moving Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
