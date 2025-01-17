Author Bryce Hauck’s New Book, "Dreadlords: Volume 1: Awakenings," is a Gripping Saga That Follows Two Brothers Separated by Circumstances in a Land Overrun by Danger
Recent release “Dreadlords: Volume 1: Awakenings” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bryce Hauck is a poignant novel that centers around two brothers, Michael and Gabriel, who are separated at a young age. Raised in completely different worlds as their homeland is torn apart by monsters, the two brothers will find themselves on vastly different paths that may pit them against each other.
New York, NY, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bryce Hauck has completed his new book, “Dreadlords: Volume 1: Awakenings”: a powerful story of two brothers from a country devastated by evil who are pulled apart by outside forces and raised by very different people. Years later, Gabriel does his best to locate his missing brother Michael, only to discover he may have become one of the dangerous Dreadlords he must defeat.
“Set in the small country of Koskern on the southern side of Europe in the fourteenth century, Satan has drawn up monsters from other realms to attack the citizens of Koskern,” writes Hauck. “He has trapped the people within its lands. No one can leave, and no one can enter. He has made Koskern His testing ground to exercise His power. So far, everything has gone according to plan.
“Michael and Gabriel, two affected by this ongoing feud, are separated at a young age. Their mother is killed and Michael is kidnapped in one tragic accident. Michael, raised among the thieves that kidnapped him, unable to recall his childhood, finds himself in trouble and gets taken in by the Dreadlords. Gabriel, on the other hand, is raised in the safety of the Sanctuary, the home of the Nephilim, surrounded by family but driven by grief. He continues to push himself to new heights, to prove himself capable of finding his brother and bringing him home.
“Though with a strict father afraid to lose another son, his resources are limited, but unbeknownst to him, he is blessed by the great Archangel. It is his destiny to face the Dreadlords in battle and, in turn, find his brother, who may become a Dreadlord himself.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bryce Hauck’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Michael and Gabriel’s story, exploring themes of loyalty, family bonds, and brotherhood. Character-driven and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Dreadlords: Volume 1: Awakenings” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leading to an epic climax that will have them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Dreadlords: Volume 1: Awakenings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Set in the small country of Koskern on the southern side of Europe in the fourteenth century, Satan has drawn up monsters from other realms to attack the citizens of Koskern,” writes Hauck. “He has trapped the people within its lands. No one can leave, and no one can enter. He has made Koskern His testing ground to exercise His power. So far, everything has gone according to plan.
“Michael and Gabriel, two affected by this ongoing feud, are separated at a young age. Their mother is killed and Michael is kidnapped in one tragic accident. Michael, raised among the thieves that kidnapped him, unable to recall his childhood, finds himself in trouble and gets taken in by the Dreadlords. Gabriel, on the other hand, is raised in the safety of the Sanctuary, the home of the Nephilim, surrounded by family but driven by grief. He continues to push himself to new heights, to prove himself capable of finding his brother and bringing him home.
“Though with a strict father afraid to lose another son, his resources are limited, but unbeknownst to him, he is blessed by the great Archangel. It is his destiny to face the Dreadlords in battle and, in turn, find his brother, who may become a Dreadlord himself.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bryce Hauck’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Michael and Gabriel’s story, exploring themes of loyalty, family bonds, and brotherhood. Character-driven and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Dreadlords: Volume 1: Awakenings” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leading to an epic climax that will have them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Dreadlords: Volume 1: Awakenings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories