KardoAI Expands to India: Unlocking Smarter Financial Decisions for Indian Consumers
KardoAI is excited to announce the launch of its innovative app in India, bringing better rewards and savings to Indian consumers. The app helps users earn more rewards from their cards and redeem them efficiently on travel and more.
Mumbai, India, January 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- KardoAI, the cutting-edge fintech startup dedicated to maximizing credit card rewards, is thrilled to announce its official launch in India. With this expansion, KardoAI brings its revolutionary app to one of the fastest-growing credit card markets, empowering Indian consumers to make smarter financial decisions and get the most out of their credit cards.
Now available for download on iOS and Android, KardoAI offers Indian users personalized recommendations, rewards tracking, and enhanced financial insights—all designed to optimize their credit card usage and benefits.
Transforming the Indian Credit Card Experience
With over 80 million credit card users in India, many cardholders struggle to fully utilize their rewards and benefits. KardoAI’s AI-powered platform simplifies this process by recommending the best card for any purchase—whether it’s dining, shopping, travel, or groceries—based on a user’s unique spending habits and card rewards.
"In India, credit cards are a growing financial tool, yet many cardholders leave significant value on the table by not leveraging their rewards efficiently. KardoAI aims to bridge this gap," said Dan Poh, Founder and CEO of KardoAI. "Our mission is to empower users to make every swipe count, helping them save more, earn more, and unlock a smarter way to manage their finances."
Key Features for Indian Users
Personalized Card Recommendations: Tailored insights on which credit card to use for maximum rewards at any merchant or online store.
Localized Merchant Search: Integrated with Google Maps to help users find nearby merchants and see where they can earn the most rewards.
Comprehensive Rewards Tracking: A centralized dashboard for monitoring and managing cashback, points, and miles across multiple cards.
Flight and Hotel Redemptions: Plan trips effortlessly by redeeming points directly through the app.
Looking Ahead
India marks the first of four new countries KardoAI will expand into in 2025. The company is set to unveil exciting new features this year, including a web browser interface for enhanced accessibility and an app revamp focused on smarter, bias-free AI recommendations. As part of its commitment to innovation, KardoAI is also a member of the Google for Startups Campus and the NVIDIA Inception Program, which have played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s AI-driven platform.
Join the KardoAI Community
KardoAI is now available for download in India on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on social media.
About KardoAI
KardoAI is a pioneering fintech company leveraging advanced AI technology to help consumers optimize their credit card rewards and make informed spending decisions. With its personalized, data-driven approach, KardoAI is transforming personal finance management globally, ensuring every user gets the most value from their cards.
Join the KardoAI Community
KardoAI is now available for download in India on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on social media.
Contact
Deb Song
828-866-5388
kardo.ai
