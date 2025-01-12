Beyond the Tombstones: Rediscovering a Forgotten Corner of African American History
Local Filmmaker, Tim Millaway, Brings to Life the Stories of a Forgotten Civil War Cemetery
Cherry Hill, NJ, January 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local Filmmaker, Tim Millaway, released a documentary called Whispers from the Forgotten. This 33-minute documentary explores the history of Union Bethel Civil Cemetery, an important African American cemetery in Lower Township, Cape May County, New Jersey. The film will premiere on Philadelphia's Access Channel, PhillyCam on January 4, 2025 and will also be screened at the Cape May Library on February 15, 2025 and Cherry Hill Library on June 24, 2025.
A hidden gem, Union Bethel Civil War Cemetery, unveils the forgotten stories of African American heroes who fought for freedom and equality. This documentary delves into the history of this sacred ground, shedding light on the lives of those who were marginalized and silenced.
Beneath the weathered headstones of Union Bethel Civil War Cemetery lies a rich tapestry of history, often overlooked and forgotten. This documentary takes viewers on a journey through time, exploring the lives of African American soldiers, families, and community members who called this cemetery their final resting place.
Its stories uncover Civil War veterans who fought for the Union, its connection to the Underground Railroad, and the challenges faced by African Americans in the 19th century, and the enduring legacy of the Union Bethel community. Through firsthand accounts from descendants and historical research, they'll paint a vivid picture of a time long past.
This documentary will not only honor the memory of those buried at Union Bethel but also inspire future generations to appreciate and preserve our shared history.
About Tim Millaway
Tim Millaway is a leading film production company dedicated to bringing history to life through captivating and innovative storytelling.
Contact
Categories