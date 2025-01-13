Don Abram Harris Launches “Unity 24” Cigar Honoring President Donald Trump
Celebrating Resilience, Leadership, and National Unity
Lusby, MD, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Don Abram Harris, the visionary owner of Don Abram Harris Cigars and the first African American cigar manufacturer in the United States, proudly announces the launch of his latest creation: the "Unity 24" cigar. This exclusive release honors President Donald Trump’s steadfast resilience, persistent fight for the presidency, and his commitment to reuniting the nation.
The "Unity 24" cigar embodies the spirit of perseverance and unity, values that resonate deeply with both the brand’s heritage and President Trump's enduring leadership. Crafted with precision and using only the finest tobacco, this premium cigar is a testament to excellence and a tribute to bridging divides within the country.
"President Trump’s relentless dedication to bringing Americans together inspired me to create 'Unity 24',” said Don Abram Harris. “This cigar is more than a product; it’s a symbol of strength, determination, and the hope for a unified future.”
As the first African American cigar manufacturer in the U.S., Harris continues to make history in an industry steeped in tradition. With "Unity 24," he blends craftsmanship and purpose, creating a product that reflects the spirit of leadership and the potential for togetherness.
About Don Abram Harris Cigars:
Founded by Don Abram Harris, the company is a trailblazer in the premium cigar industry, committed to delivering unmatched quality and innovation. From its inception, the brand has stood as a symbol of craftsmanship, history, and progress, redefining the cigar experience for connoisseurs worldwide.
www.donabramharris.com
Contact
Abram Harris
