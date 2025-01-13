New Travel Guide "Madeira by Bus" Highlights Public Transportation as a Sustainable Way to Explore Madeira

Travelers to Madeira often marvel at the island's breathtaking landscapes, charming villages, and rich history. However, navigating the island without a rental car has historically posed challenges, with many visitors finding the public transportation system complex. A newly released travel guide, “Madeira by Bus,” aims to address these challenges by offering a practical resource for using public buses to explore the island.