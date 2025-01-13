Impro's LA Noir Unscripted at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Starting with an audience suggestion and creating completely improvised, full-length plays in the styles of the world’s greatest writers, Impro Theatre is a comic evening of theatre. They have performed all over the country.
LA Noir Unscripted will run February 3 & 4, 2025 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $50 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit their website to purchase tickets.
Impro Theatre creates completely improvised, full-length plays in the styles of the world’s greatest playwrights, authors and composers. Impro cast members are professional actors, writers and directors with decades of experience in theatre, television and film who research, study and rehearse for months, learning everything there is to know about an author or genre before taking the stage. They combine verbal dexterity and robust physicality to bring character and plot to life in an instant, making each Impro Theatre show unique and unlike any other theatrical experience. Founded as Los Angeles Theatresports in 1988, Impro Theatre has evolved into a critically acclaimed theatre and school. In southern California, Impro has performed sold-out shows at South Coast Repertory, The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, North Coast Repertory Theatre, The Odyssey, The Wallis Annenberg, The John Anson Ford Ampitheatre, The Falcon Theatre (now The Garry Marshall) and The Pasadena Playhouse, as well as venues around the world including the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, The Athenaeum Theatre in Chicago, The Melbourne Fringe in Australia and Theatre Adyar in Paris.
Impro Theatre has received multiple Critics’ Picks in the Los Angeles Times, Back Stage West and L.A. Weekly, and many shows have been Ovation Recommended.
Contact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
