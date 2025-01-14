The Deadliest Avalanche in US History is the Backdrop for This Spellbinding Novel of Hope in the Midst of Disaster
With disasters striking the nation on numerous fronts comes a timely novel based on the worst avalanche in US history, where hope can be found through the selfless acts of others.
When snow and ice bury trains filled with children and adults on the eve of their rescue, can faith rise out of a pit of death?
The deadliest avalanche in US history in the Cascades of Washington State is the backdrop for this spellbinding novel of hope in the midst of disaster.
News of disaster has filled media and the internet in recent months, first with the devastation of Hurricane Helene last fall and whole communities washed away and now with neighborhoods destroyed by fire in California. When disaster strips away lives and the livelihood of the young and the old, we seek not only the reason why but what good can come from such tragedy.
A well-known biblical verse says that all things work together for good. Author Lauralee Bliss delves into the meaning of this through the strength and determination of community in her new historical novel, When the Avalanche Roared, based on the worst avalanche in US history.
Lillian Hartwick is in the small railroad town of Wellington, Washington in the Cascades, caring for her pregnant cousin and assisting the postmaster when February snows bring all train traffic to a halt. Uneducated Griffin Jones, who works odd jobs for the railway while enduring taunts from other workers, has tried his best to gain Lillian's interest. Meanwhile as the snows pile up, shutting off the rail lines, relationships form with the stranded travelers.
But predawn thunderstorms on Tuesday, March 1, 1910, trigger a devastating avalanche, sweeping trains down Stevens Pass. Lillian and Griffin work together to help survivors, including Griffin's tormentors. Lillian wonders about the fate of her newfound friends. In the midst of the catastrophe the relationship between her and Griffin strengthens. But is it enough when faced with the devastation and death all around them?
Hope amid adversity is the hallmark of When the Avalanche Roared. Bliss says of the book, “In a time when we are witnessing the destructiveness of disaster and ruined lives, this novel seeks to bridge the gap of grief and despair with a heart of compassion for one another.”
This release is part of A Day to Remember series by Barbour Publishing, featuring six historical disasters that transformed landscapes and lives.
About the Author
Lauralee Bliss is a multi-published author of thirty novels and novellas in both historical and contemporary genres. When not writing, Lauralee can often be found hiking where the author has logged over 12,000 miles including two Appalachian Trail completions, and has penned several books on her trail adventures.
