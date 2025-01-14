New Adventure from HGBM & Robin M. Adams
New Release in the Journey of the Tiger Amulet series.
Springfield, OH, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The third installment in the Journey of the Tiger Amulet series by Robin M. Adams is now available for pre-order in the HGBM Shop. It is also available for Kindle on Amazon.
Kathy, Jeffrey, and Chen, must brave the dangers of the Taiwanese jungle to return a magical amulet to its rightful owner…
With limited supplies and a note instructing them to “go north,” they face the challenges of the jungle while searching for the amulet’s true owner. Pursued by an unseen presence, they scale sheer cliffs, come face to face with deadly animals, and plunge into icy rivers in their most challenging adventure yet…where they are forced to face their deepest fears and combine hope and strength in order to master their final challenge…
…Courage
Robin M. Adams is a consummate writer, specializing in children's literature, and her passion for writing spans a lifetime. Her books include this new release, Hope: Journey of the Tiger Amulet, Strength: Journey of the Tiger Amulet, Dancing with Grandpa, and Up on the Roof--all published by Higher Ground Books & Media. All are available in the HGBM Shop and on Amazon.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
Contact
Higher Ground Books & MediaContact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
