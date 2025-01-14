HGBM Now Offering Ghostwriting and Hybrid Publishing Services
Springfield, OH, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Higher Ground Books & Media (HGBM), an independent publisher based in Springfield, Ohio has added some new services for authors. For the past ten years, HGBM has been publishing inspirational, educational, and motivational stories for authors who wish to share their testimony with others. HGBM has been a vehicle through which authors at all levels (newbie and seasoned) can share their stories of triumph over addiction, abuse, neglect, and other challenges.
The publisher has always offered traditional publishing along with add-on services such as author coaching, editing, book cover design, and assistance with set-up for those who wish to self-publish. In response to growing demand, HGBM has added ghostwriting and hybrid publishing arrangements to its offerings.
To date, HGBM has published over 220 titles by some 60 authors. Many of HGBM's authors have multiple titles with the publisher and have been writing for them for several years. HGBM focuses on Christian-based materials or stories that are uplifting and empowering. Submission guidelines are available on the website.
Authors who wish to learn more about these services should contact HGBM by email at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com or via the website at highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
