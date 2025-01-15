UniFab V3.0 is Released with New Design and More Features
UniFab has launched UniFab All-In-One V3.0 with a simpler, faster, and better experience.
Wan Chai, Hong Kong S.A.R., January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- UniFab, a leading provider of AI video enhancement solutions, has released UniFab All-In-One V3.0 on January 6, 2025. The new version of UniFab has upgraded the interface, expanding the original function menu to a central location for easier operation. The processing functions have also been reintegrated for a more efficient workflow.
New Features
New Design: Boast a more user-friendly and simple interface.
Efficient Workflow: Features work seamlessly for a new workflow.
Al Autopilot: Recommend Al functions tailored to your video automatically.
Skin Selection: Choose between dark and light modes.
About UniFab:
UniFab provides many video and audio editing tools, ensuring high-quality enhancements across the board.
Video Enhancer AI: Upscale video to 4K/8K resolution with AI-powered software
HDR Upconverter AI: Convert videos from SDR to HDR10/Dolby Vision. Support both DCI-P3 and Rec.2020 color spaces.
Smoother AI: Boost frame rates to 120fps for smooth and natural movement.
Deinterlace AI: Eliminate flicker and distortion to enhance video clarity and quality.
Denoise AI: Remove noise and grain from videos while keeping details, offering a clean video.
Visit UniFab's official website to learn more about this software that is designed for video creation and editing.
Contact Information:
Company: UniFab
Official Website: https://unifab.ai
JP: https://ja.unifab.ai/
FR: https://fr.unifab.ai/
DE: https://de.unifab.ai/
ZH: https://zh.unifab.ai/
Source: UniFab Technology
