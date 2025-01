UniFab V3.0 is Released with New Design and More Features

Wan Chai, Hong Kong S.A.R., January 15, 2025 --( PR.com )-- UniFab , a leading provider of AI video enhancement solutions, has released UniFab All-In-One V3.0 on January 6, 2025. The new version of UniFab has upgraded the interface, expanding the original function menu to a central location for easier operation. The processing functions have also been reintegrated for a more efficient workflow.New FeaturesNew Design: Boast a more user-friendly and simple interface.Efficient Workflow: Features work seamlessly for a new workflow.Al Autopilot: Recommend Al functions tailored to your video automatically.Skin Selection: Choose between dark and light modes.About UniFab:UniFab provides many video and audio editing tools, ensuring high-quality enhancements across the board. Video Enhancer AI : Upscale video to 4K/8K resolution with AI-powered software HDR Upconverter AI : Convert videos from SDR to HDR10/Dolby Vision. Support both DCI-P3 and Rec.2020 color spaces.Smoother AI: Boost frame rates to 120fps for smooth and natural movement.Deinterlace AI: Eliminate flicker and distortion to enhance video clarity and quality.Denoise AI: Remove noise and grain from videos while keeping details, offering a clean video.Visit UniFab's official website to learn more about this software that is designed for video creation and editing.Contact Information:Company: UniFabOfficial Website: https://unifab.aiJP: https://ja.unifab.ai/FR: https://fr.unifab.ai/DE: https://de.unifab.ai/ZH: https://zh.unifab.ai/Source: UniFab Technology