Loveforce International Releases Anna Hamilton’s "Strong Enough"
On Friday, January 17th, Loveforce International will release Anna Hamilton's new Digital Music Single "Strong Enough."
Santa Clarita, CA, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 17, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single is entitled “Strong Enough.” It is by Loveforce International Recording Artist Anna Hamilton.
The new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamiltonis entitled “Strong Enough.” It is an indie, acoustic, singer-songwriter, pop song. With just a single guitar and voice, Anna Hamilton creates an engaging love ballad that is instrumentally melodic in the vein of The Beatles " 'Til There Was You." It speaks of a young love when nothing seems impossible despite a world of obstacles.
“Strong Enough is an engaging acoustic ballad that combines simplicity with emotionally charged lyrics,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The new Anna Hamilton Digital Music Single “Strong Enough” will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
