Author Samuel Marino’s New Book, "One Minute to Judgment," is an Eye-Opening Exploration of the Impending Moral Destruction of America, and What Can be Done to Stop It
Recent release “One Minute to Judgment” from Covenant Books author Samuel Marino is a warning of the disastrous events that will occur if America’s current path is not corrected, and the country is not returned to being a nation of God. Impassioned and stirring, “One Minute to Judgement” presents readers with the evidence and tools they need to save America from its ultimate destruction.
Shreveport, LA, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Samuel Marino, who holds an M.Ed. in administration from the University of Virginia and has preached for thirteen years as a bivocational pastor, has completed his new book, “One Minute to Judgment”: a powerful call to action aimed at inspiring Americans to return their country to a Godly nation before it is too late, and the United States is destroyed from moral decay and corruption.
“The purpose of this book is to explain what happens to vineyard nations who turn away from the Lord and to discuss the impending dangers that lie ahead, because we are now entering a journey of unchartered waters, something we have never experienced,” writes Marino. “This book also presents a plan for recovery and how it may be achieved. But the most difficult aspect of this book is describing God’s broken heart concerning what this nation has turned away from in the past five-plus decades.
“The US being a vineyard nation, one planted by God for a purpose, makes it even more difficult to describe the broken heart of our Lord involving this turning away. A small window of opportunity, however, remains open, but this window will close very soon.
“The Lord has no set time for his return. Our nation’s return to its proper path as a vineyard nation could usher in a period of revival and peace throughout the world. However, this continued moving away from its vineyard pathway will lead to our impending doom.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Samuel Marino’s new book is a clarion call to readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to wake up to the dangers threatening America before it is too late. Through sharing his writings, Marino hopes that readers will work to reject the modern culture that asks them to compromise their faith, and instead work to turn the United States of America back to following God.
Readers can purchase “One Minute to Judgment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The purpose of this book is to explain what happens to vineyard nations who turn away from the Lord and to discuss the impending dangers that lie ahead, because we are now entering a journey of unchartered waters, something we have never experienced,” writes Marino. “This book also presents a plan for recovery and how it may be achieved. But the most difficult aspect of this book is describing God’s broken heart concerning what this nation has turned away from in the past five-plus decades.
“The US being a vineyard nation, one planted by God for a purpose, makes it even more difficult to describe the broken heart of our Lord involving this turning away. A small window of opportunity, however, remains open, but this window will close very soon.
“The Lord has no set time for his return. Our nation’s return to its proper path as a vineyard nation could usher in a period of revival and peace throughout the world. However, this continued moving away from its vineyard pathway will lead to our impending doom.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Samuel Marino’s new book is a clarion call to readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to wake up to the dangers threatening America before it is too late. Through sharing his writings, Marino hopes that readers will work to reject the modern culture that asks them to compromise their faith, and instead work to turn the United States of America back to following God.
Readers can purchase “One Minute to Judgment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories