Author Samuel Marino’s New Book, "One Minute to Judgment," is an Eye-Opening Exploration of the Impending Moral Destruction of America, and What Can be Done to Stop It

Recent release “One Minute to Judgment” from Covenant Books author Samuel Marino is a warning of the disastrous events that will occur if America’s current path is not corrected, and the country is not returned to being a nation of God. Impassioned and stirring, “One Minute to Judgement” presents readers with the evidence and tools they need to save America from its ultimate destruction.