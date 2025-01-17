Author G. Bladey’s New Book, "The Adventures of Rodney," is a Charming Story That Follows a Donkey Named Rodney Who Plays a Crucial Part in Jesus’s Life and Teachings
Recent release “The Adventures of Rodney” from Covenant Books author G. Bladey is a captivating tale that centers around Rodney, a donkey whose life is changed after he is chosen to carry Mary to Bethlehem. Through this journey, Rodney discovers God and finds himself becoming an important part of Jesus’s life.
San Antonio, TX, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- G. Bladey, a loving husband and grandfather, as well as a veteran of the US Marine Corps, who resides in South Texas, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Rodney”: riveting story that follows Rodney, a kindhearted donkey who is unknowingly chosen for a very important mission, which ends up changing his life and bringing him closer to God.
“‘The Adventures of Rodney’ is designed to entertain and instruct the young reader,” writes Bladey. “Rodney is a donkey. His life is changed when Joseph and Mary choose him to carry Mary to Bethlehem. Rodney is introduced to God, and he quickly learns that God loves him and will answer his prayers.
“Rodney’s knowledge of God grows. He learns to obey God and comes to realize that God has a plan for his life. Rodney becomes a hero as he follows God’s leading in his life. He also dedicates his life to following Jesus as he lives with Jesus and watches Him grow up.
“Rodney’s adventures take him from Bethlehem to Egypt, and he ends up being at Jesus’s side during the feeding of the five thousand. Rodney realizes that God wants to be involved in every choice he makes. He learns that God wants him to be honest, obedient, and humble.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, G. Bladey’s new book also holds Biblical verses shared by Rodney at the end of each chapter and will help encourage readers to memorize God’s Word with a list of monthly memory verses.
With colorful artwork and vibrant artwork to help bring Bladey’s tale to life, “The Adventures of Rodney” is a perfect tool to help foster a desire in young readers to better know God.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Rodney” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
