Author G. Bladey’s New Book, "The Adventures of Rodney," is a Charming Story That Follows a Donkey Named Rodney Who Plays a Crucial Part in Jesus’s Life and Teachings

Recent release “The Adventures of Rodney” from Covenant Books author G. Bladey is a captivating tale that centers around Rodney, a donkey whose life is changed after he is chosen to carry Mary to Bethlehem. Through this journey, Rodney discovers God and finds himself becoming an important part of Jesus’s life.