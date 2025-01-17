Author E.A. Johnson’s New Book, "Adventures of Chile and Trixie: The Courageous Doxies," is a Charming Story of Two Dachshunds Who Help a New Friend in the Woods
Recent release “Adventures of Chile and Trixie: The Courageous Doxies” from Covenant Books author E.A. Johnson tells the story of two dachshund puppies who venture off into the woods, where they encounter all sorts of new smells and sights. As they explore their surroundings, Chile and Trixie get lost and meet a new friend who they help reunite with his family.
Corbin, KY, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- E.A. Johnson, a loving wife of eighteen years and mother of four who works in her local elementary school system, has completed her new book, “Adventures of Chile and Trixie: The Courageous Doxies”: a riveting story that follows two dachshunds on their thrilling adventure as they do their best to return home to the farm after getting lost while exploring in the woods.
A resident of southeastern Kentucky, author E.A. Johnson is passionate about working with children and has a heartfelt ambition to leave a lasting impact on young minds. Outside of work, the author is deeply committed to her church and treasures the moments spent with her family and friends. She finds joy in outdoor adventures like camping and fishing, and nothing soothes her soul like watching the sunset over the ocean. On her cherished days off, you can find Johnson making plans to go swimming with her family and friends or enjoying movie nights.
“Follow Chile and Trixie, the Dachshund sisters, on an adventure that will lead them to new places, different smells, and unknown faces,” writes Johnson. “This children’s book will embrace your imagination as these two courageous doxies find themselves making decisions on whether to help themselves or someone else.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, E.A. Johnson’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on Chile and Trixie’s captivating journey that highlights the importance of helping others and never giving up. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Johnson’s story to life, “Adventures of Chile and Trixie: The Courageous Doxies” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a cherished new addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers can purchase “Adventures of Chile and Trixie: The Courageous Doxies” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
