Author E.A. Johnson’s New Book, "Adventures of Chile and Trixie: The Courageous Doxies," is a Charming Story of Two Dachshunds Who Help a New Friend in the Woods

Recent release “Adventures of Chile and Trixie: The Courageous Doxies” from Covenant Books author E.A. Johnson tells the story of two dachshund puppies who venture off into the woods, where they encounter all sorts of new smells and sights. As they explore their surroundings, Chile and Trixie get lost and meet a new friend who they help reunite with his family.