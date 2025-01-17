Author D. L. Mahan’s New Book “Guardian Angel — Angel of Death” Follows Detective Angel Manelli as He Investigates a String of Murders Connected to a Sex-Trafficking Ring

Recent release “Guardian Angel — Angel of Death” from Covenant Books author D. L. Mahan is a riveting new entry in the Angel Manelli murder mystery novels. In this latest novel, Detective Manelli must investigate a series of murders linked to a sex-trafficking ring. However, this job soon becomes personal when he discovers someone is out to kill both his nephew and his partner’s daughter.