Author D. L. Mahan’s New Book “Guardian Angel — Angel of Death” Follows Detective Angel Manelli as He Investigates a String of Murders Connected to a Sex-Trafficking Ring
Recent release “Guardian Angel — Angel of Death” from Covenant Books author D. L. Mahan is a riveting new entry in the Angel Manelli murder mystery novels. In this latest novel, Detective Manelli must investigate a series of murders linked to a sex-trafficking ring. However, this job soon becomes personal when he discovers someone is out to kill both his nephew and his partner’s daughter.
Dacono, CO, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D. L. Mahan, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who spends most of his time in the Palm Springs area of California, has completed his new book, “Guardian Angel — Angel of Death”: a gripping murder mystery novel that follows Detective Angel Manelli as he works to solve a series of murders, all of which are linked to a dangerous sex-trafficking gang operating in Palm Springs.
“‘Guardian Angel — Angel of Death’ is the next exciting sequel in the Angel Manelli series of murder mystery novels,” writes Mahan. “This time, Angel has his hands full, acting as legal guardian to his late wife’s teenage nephew, all the while attempting to solve a string of murders in Palm Springs—all connected to a sex-trafficking ring invading his sleepy desert paradise.
“When he discovers someone is out to kill his new teenage ward, and one of the victims of the sex-trafficking gang is his partner’s daughter, it gets personal real fast. Once again, Angel has to keep his motives in plain sight: justice and revenge.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D. L. Mahan’s new book will captivate readers as they follow Detective Manelli’s journey into the underground world of sex-trafficking, where no one can be trusted, and everything can change in an instant. But will Angel finally achieve justice for those murdered and his own personal agenda of vengeance?
Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Guardian Angel — Angel of Death” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the thrilling conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Guardian Angel — Angel of Death” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
