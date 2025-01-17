Author Thick Brick’s New Book, “The X Hounds,” is a Thrilling, Action-Packed Novel That Follows Three Professional Wrestlers Who Must Save the World from a Dangerous Evil
Recent release “The X Hounds” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thick Brick is a riveting tale of science, adventure, and professional wrestling that three pro wrestlers who must step up and save humanity after a groundbreaking experiment to create a universal vaccine goes awry, leading to a nefarious force being unleashed on the world.
New York, NY, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thick Brick has completed his new book, “The X Hounds”: a fast-paced, action-packed sci-fi novel that follows three pro wrestlers who are mankind’s last stand after a daring science experiment inadvertently unleashes a deadly evil force that threatens to overtake the world.
“Three highly intelligent scientists operating a science lab in space strive to achieve a universal disease vaccine to cure all world sickness and venture onto the path of immortality and raise average lifespan,” writes the author. “When the experiment goes unsuccessful, a formation of evil occurs and attempts to take over the world.
“With one shot and no room for error, the state of the world relies on the intestinal fortitude of the top three professional wrestlers in the entire universe. With the help of an uncharted tribe, they must face their enemies in war in hopes to protect the entire world. Can three pro wrestlers be the last ones standing and conquer the evil which threatens the world? Or will the tribe of evil prevail and rule the world? Find out in a story filled with action, adventure, and of course, professional wrestling.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thick Brick’s enthralling tale is a captivating novel that weaves together a unique blend of science fiction, high-stakes action, and the thrilling spectacle of professional wrestling. With larger-than-life characters, intense battles, and a plot full of surprises, “The X Hounds” is sure to delight fans of sci-fi and professional wrestling, promising to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The X Hounds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
