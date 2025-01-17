Author Thick Brick’s New Book, “The X Hounds,” is a Thrilling, Action-Packed Novel That Follows Three Professional Wrestlers Who Must Save the World from a Dangerous Evil

Recent release “The X Hounds” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thick Brick is a riveting tale of science, adventure, and professional wrestling that three pro wrestlers who must step up and save humanity after a groundbreaking experiment to create a universal vaccine goes awry, leading to a nefarious force being unleashed on the world.