Leap Write Literary to Publish New Edition of "Money Flow in a Dynamic Economy," by Lawrence C. Marsh
Leap Write Literary announces the 2025 release of Lawrence C. Marsh's "Money Flow in a Dynamic Economy." This edition unveils a new economic paradigm addressing debt, inflation, and wealth inequality, proposing innovative tools for stabilizing the economy.
Thomasville, NC, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leap Write Literary is pleased to announce the release of a new edition of "Money Flow in a Dynamic Economy" by Lawrence C. Marsh, Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Notre Dame. This updated edition, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2025, introduces a paradigm that examines the flow of money from Main Street to Wall Street, its impact on public and private debt, and the broader consequences for economic growth and productivity.
Lawrence C. Marsh, a distinguished economist with 30 years of teaching experience at the University of Notre Dame, offers a critical analysis of current economic tools. Marsh served as the director of the university’s Ph.D. economics program for 13 years and has mentored numerous students who have gone on to influential roles in central banks and government advisory positions globally. He has also held visiting professorships at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and Avila University.
In this edition, Marsh critiques the Federal Reserve’s reliance on the cost-of-borrowing tool to manage inflation, describing it as insufficient for addressing inflation effectively. Instead, he advocates for a return-on-savings tool, which would provide a higher return on savings during inflationary periods, helping to stabilize the economy by encouraging savings and reducing money in circulation.
The book also explores the effects of automation and globalization on wealth distribution, detailing how these trends have shifted economic gains from middle-class workers to shareholders and investors. It examines the growing disparity between Main Street and Wall Street, offering readers a framework to understand these dynamics and their implications for economic policy.
“Automation and globalization have altered the flow of money in ways that disadvantage hardworking individuals while rewarding short-term investors,” said Professor Marsh. “This book offers a fresh perspective on how we can address these imbalances and build a more equitable economy.”
To learn more about Lawrence C. Marsh, his research, and Money Flow in a Dynamic Economy, visit the Lawrence C. Marsh website.
