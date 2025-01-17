Author Richard E. Klokow’s New Book, “Mr. Up: Life of a Substitute Teacher,” is a Memoir Offering Valuable Insights and Life Lessons for Students and Educators Alike

Recent release “Mr. Up: Life of a Substitute Teacher” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard E. Klokow is a candid and inspiring autobiographical account of the author’s life, ranging from his childhood in Milwaukee to his career as an engineer, Marine Corps veteran, and beloved substitute teacher.