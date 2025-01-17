Author Richard E. Klokow’s New Book, “Mr. Up: Life of a Substitute Teacher,” is a Memoir Offering Valuable Insights and Life Lessons for Students and Educators Alike
Recent release “Mr. Up: Life of a Substitute Teacher” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard E. Klokow is a candid and inspiring autobiographical account of the author’s life, ranging from his childhood in Milwaukee to his career as an engineer, Marine Corps veteran, and beloved substitute teacher.
Sunnyvale, CA, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard E. Klokow, who served in the Marines and held a career as an engineer and worked for twenty-seven years as a substitute teacher, has completed his new book, “Mr. Up: Life of a Substitute Teacher”: a captivating memoir that offers readers a deeply personal account of the author’s life, recounting the trials and triumphs he faced and the valuable life lessons he learned and later passed on to his students as a substitute teacher.
In “Mr. Up: Life of a Substitute Teacher,” readers will follow the life of author Richard E. Klokow, who was born almost one hundred years ago in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. At the age of seventeen, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served as a radioman in a fighter squadron during the Battle of Guadalcanal, eventually being promoted to sergeant.
Thanks to the GI Bill, he earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Marquette University and went on to design aircraft generators while working in the Engineering Department at Westinghouse in Lima, Ohio. After earning a master’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh, he got his dream job as an instructor at MIT. Shortly after “Sputnik,” he was employed at Lockheed Missile and Space Company in Sunnyvale, California and, in his twilight years, Klokow became a substitute teacher in the Fremont Union High School District.
On the title of his memoir, Klokow writes, “When I started a class in the fall semester of 2009, I noticed that students were looking at me in a strange way. Did I not zip up my zipper? What could it be? Finally, I asked the class what was going on, and they said that I looked like Mr. Fredricksen in the movie Up. The same thing happened in every class at every school that fall. At the start of each class, students would look at each other and quietly laugh. After I acknowledged that I looked like the star of the movie Up, students would have a hearty laugh. On my eighty-fifth birthday, the students of Mrs. Westgate’s class gave me a birthday cake and a DVD of the movie Up. After Myrna and I watched the movie, she agreed that I did look like Mr. Fredricksen. From then on, I was no longer Mr. Klokow but became Mr. Up! When teachers and students asked if it bothered me, I said it was what it was, and I was okay with it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard E. Klokow’s enthralling memoir will transport readers back in time as they follow the author’s struggles and triumphs, discovering the life lessons he learned along the way that shaped the man he became. Deeply personal and candid, “My Up: Life of a Substitute Teacher” is a poignant testament to lifelong learning and the power a teacher can have to impact the lives of their students forever.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Mr. Up: Life of a Substitute Teacher” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In “Mr. Up: Life of a Substitute Teacher,” readers will follow the life of author Richard E. Klokow, who was born almost one hundred years ago in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. At the age of seventeen, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served as a radioman in a fighter squadron during the Battle of Guadalcanal, eventually being promoted to sergeant.
Thanks to the GI Bill, he earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Marquette University and went on to design aircraft generators while working in the Engineering Department at Westinghouse in Lima, Ohio. After earning a master’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh, he got his dream job as an instructor at MIT. Shortly after “Sputnik,” he was employed at Lockheed Missile and Space Company in Sunnyvale, California and, in his twilight years, Klokow became a substitute teacher in the Fremont Union High School District.
On the title of his memoir, Klokow writes, “When I started a class in the fall semester of 2009, I noticed that students were looking at me in a strange way. Did I not zip up my zipper? What could it be? Finally, I asked the class what was going on, and they said that I looked like Mr. Fredricksen in the movie Up. The same thing happened in every class at every school that fall. At the start of each class, students would look at each other and quietly laugh. After I acknowledged that I looked like the star of the movie Up, students would have a hearty laugh. On my eighty-fifth birthday, the students of Mrs. Westgate’s class gave me a birthday cake and a DVD of the movie Up. After Myrna and I watched the movie, she agreed that I did look like Mr. Fredricksen. From then on, I was no longer Mr. Klokow but became Mr. Up! When teachers and students asked if it bothered me, I said it was what it was, and I was okay with it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard E. Klokow’s enthralling memoir will transport readers back in time as they follow the author’s struggles and triumphs, discovering the life lessons he learned along the way that shaped the man he became. Deeply personal and candid, “My Up: Life of a Substitute Teacher” is a poignant testament to lifelong learning and the power a teacher can have to impact the lives of their students forever.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Mr. Up: Life of a Substitute Teacher” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories