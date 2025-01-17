Dr. Niecy Fuqua’s New Book, "Secure Your Cape," is an Insightful Children’s Book Designed to Help Young Readers Consider Their Future Goals and Aspirations
New York, NY, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Niecy Fuqua, who holds an undergraduate degree in management studies, a graduate degree in human resources development, and a doctorate in management in organizational leadership, has completed her most recent book, “Secure Your Cape”: an engaging tale that will help young readers think about their passions in life, and what they may want to be as they grow up and pursue a career path.
With over twenty-three years of workforce development experience, Dr. Niecy Fuqua is an advocate for human resource development for private and public-sector organizations. Considered an expert in the field of organizational leadership, she is a frequent speaker at organizations and conferences nationwide, covering topics related to educational leadership, women as leaders, leadership development, employee development, emotional intelligence, effective communication, and other leadership-related topics. Dr. Fuqua is also a certified “Time to Teach” trainer in classroom management, as well as a member of the Black Doctoral Network Association–Eastern Education Research Association and a member of the National Congress of Black Women, Inc.
“‘Secure Your Cape! Youth Edition’ is derived from the original book, ‘Secure Your Cape! A Women’s Motivational Leadership Book,’” writes Dr. Fuqua. “The intent of this children’s book is to provide children with information that will get them to think about their passions and purposes in life. Where do they want to go? What do they want to be when they grow up?”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Niecy Fuqua’s book will provoke important conversations between children and caregivers, making it the perfect starting point for considering one’s passions and interests. With a diversity of characters and vibrant illustrations, “Secure Your Cape” is sure to capture the attention of all children from various backgrounds, encouraging them to think about future careers.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Secure Your Cape” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
