Laura K Arnold’s New Book, "Earthbound," is a Spellbinding Tale That Follows One Man’s Thrilling Quest to Unravel the Secrets of His Enigmatic Lover's Disappearance
Fountainville, PA, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Laura K Arnold, who currently resides in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and holds a lifelong passion for writing, has completed her most recent book, “Earthbound”: a gripping and compelling tale that centers around an artist’s journey as he navigates the complexities of love, addiction, and mental illness while trying to discover the truth after his lover seemingly vanishes without a trace.
Laura writes, “Derek K Harris, a bisexual art specialist living in New York City, is hopelessly in love and always in some kind of trouble. Life has been unkind to Derek, but not to all those around him. Take his enigmatic on-again-off-again boyfriend, Colin Hess, for example—he never seems to age or get sick, never has a hangover, always weighs the same. When Colin suddenly vanishes, Derek is forced to come to terms with his failed career, his addictions, his mental illness, and the dangerously twisted sexual relationship he’s gotten into with René Hess-Perez, Colin’s roboticist half brother.
“In order to unravel the secret of Colin and his mysterious disappearance from the New York art scene, Derek sneaks into René’s mysterious company, Neurobotics, and incredible secrets about Colin and his twenty-year-long vanishing act are revealed. Derek is suddenly plunged into a fantastical world of robots and fallen angels unlike anything he could ever have imagined. With the help of his friend Lee, he tries to navigate this new reality, all to get Colin back.”
Published by Fulton Books, Laura K Arnold’s book deftly blends together romance, suspense, and the supernatural to present a captivating tale that will leave readers spellbound from start to finish. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Earthbound” is a masterclass in storytelling that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Earthbound” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
