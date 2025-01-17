Daphne Matthews’s New Book, "Contest for the Brave," is a Gripping Drama of One Girl’s Participation in a Contest, Only for It to Bring Forth Secrets from Her Past
Elizabeth City, NC, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Daphne Matthews, a single mom who works hard, attends church, and loves her babies, has completed her most recent book, “Contest for the Brave”: a compelling novel that centers around a girl who, after entering a contest in order to win a house, quickly discovers the contest and house might be more than she bargained for.
“A girl who has no knowledge of her origin and is running from a bad relationship takes control of her destiny by entering a contest,” writes Daphne. “The contest is for a house, but like all homes, it comes with its own secrets. Can she manage to stay? Will it be worth it? There is no doubt this contest will change her life and reveal to her more secrets. and reveal to her more secrets.”
Published by Fulton Books, Daphne Matthews’s book is a fascinating story of resilience and triumph in the face of adversity, as well as the impact that one’s past can have on their future dreams. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Contest for the Brave” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Contest for the Brave” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“A girl who has no knowledge of her origin and is running from a bad relationship takes control of her destiny by entering a contest,” writes Daphne. “The contest is for a house, but like all homes, it comes with its own secrets. Can she manage to stay? Will it be worth it? There is no doubt this contest will change her life and reveal to her more secrets. and reveal to her more secrets.”
Published by Fulton Books, Daphne Matthews’s book is a fascinating story of resilience and triumph in the face of adversity, as well as the impact that one’s past can have on their future dreams. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Contest for the Brave” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Contest for the Brave” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories