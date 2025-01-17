Lauren Skates’s New Book, "Marina and the Jellyfish Jamboree," Tells the Story of a Young Mermaid Who Has a Delightful Adventure Caring for a Group of Baby Jellyfish
Black Diamond, WA, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lauren Skates has completed her most recent book, “Marina and the Jellyfish Jamboree”: a captivating story filled with fun and valuable life lessons.
“In the enchanting depths of Coral Cove, Marina, a young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, finds an opportunity to earn pearls by babysitting a group of lively baby jellyfish,” writes Skates. “Eager to buy a book filled with oceanic tales, Marina accepts the job, supported by her cautious but loyal friend, Coral the seahorse. Together, they embark on a day filled with fun, learning, and unexpected challenges as they care for the playful jellyfish.
“The baby jellyfish, brimming with curiosity and energy, lead Marina and Coral through a series of adventures across the coral reefs. From exploring hidden nooks to engaging in joyful games, each moment is a chance for Marina and Coral to demonstrate their creativity, patience, and leadership. The day takes an anxious turn when one baby jellyfish, lured by a shiny pebble, strays into danger. Marina and Coral’s quick thinking and bravery guide them in rescuing the lost jellyfish, teaching the group the importance of sticking together and listening.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lauren Skates’s book is a heartwarming story of friendship, responsibility, and the adventure that caring for others can bring. Through their underwater escapades, Marina and Coral will not only help young readers learn about the sea’s wonders but also the value of patience, teamwork, and the profound impact of kindness.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Marina and the Jellyfish Jamboree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
