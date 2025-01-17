Skip Johnson’s New Book, "A Life in Short Stories," is a Fascinating Memoir Presented as a Series of Short Vignettes That Provide Insight Into the Author’s Life
Charleston, SC, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Skip Johnson, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as an independent writer who previously worked as a newspaper journalist, has completed his most recent book, “A Life in Short Stories”: a compelling autobiographical account woven together through a series of vignettes and short stories that document the author’s experiences and adventures.
“I did not intend to write this book,” writes Johnson. “I didn’t even intend it to be a book while I was writing it. I only intended to write a few vignettes that I thought my grandchildren might enjoy someday. Like how my fiancée introduced me to her best friend, the woman I would marry a year later (see Love at First Sight). Or how I joined a venerable local charity’s board and two months later found myself president and only member of a board that was $50,000 in debt, no idea how to pay it, and it was up to me and me alone to fix things (see Surprise! You’re the President). Or how I (very accidentally) captured an armed and dangerous bank robber single-handedly (see I Capture a Bank Robber).”
The author continues, “Some of these stories are light, some are serious, some are tear-jerking, some are meaningful, some are trivial, some just intriguing. Some deal with events related to my life as a journalist, others with family, others with other facets of life. But I hope you will find them all readable.”
Published by Fulton Books, Skip Johnson’s book will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s life, discovering the incredible struggles and opportunities he encountered along the way. Blending together humor and sincerity, “A Life in Short Stories” will capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to document their own unique stories as well for future generations.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A Life in Short Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
