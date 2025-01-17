B. L. Warren’s Newly Released "Tails of Typhoon the Adopted Dog" is a Heartwarming Story of Love, Adventure, and Faith
“Tails of Typhoon the Adopted Dog” from Christian Faith Publishing author B. L. Warren is a touching collection of stories that highlights the joys of pet adoption, the loyalty of a beloved dog, and the presence of God’s love in everyday life.
Prosper, TX, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Tails of Typhoon the Adopted Dog,” an inspiring and heartfelt story capturing the delightful adventures of Typhoon, is the creation of published author, B. L. Warren.
Warren shares, “Sweet little Typhoon has a life of adventure and surprises. These stories are actually based on his true-life experiences. He blessed our family with his big brown eyes and his sweetness and unconditional love. My hope is that you will come to love him as we did and that your child will see how God can be there for them just like He was for Typhoon. These stories give assurance of God's promises and His unconditional love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B. L. Warren’s new book brings faith-based encouragement to young readers through Typhoon’s uplifting tales of loyalty, resilience, and the love shared between a pet and their family.
Consumers can purchase “Tails of Typhoon the Adopted Dog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tails of Typhoon the Adopted Dog,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
