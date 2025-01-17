Amanda Albertelli’s Newly Released "Hedgehogs Need Hugs Too" is a Charming and Educational Tale for Young Readers
“Hedgehogs Need Hugs Too” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amanda Albertelli is an endearing children’s story that introduces readers to the perspective of a newly adopted pet, combining delightful storytelling with valuable lessons about compassion and care for exotic animals.
Hollywood, FL, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Hedgehogs Need Hugs Too,” a captivating story that invites young readers into the world of an adorable hedgehog, is the creation of published author, Amanda Albertelli.
Albertelli shares, “This short story for children allows the reader to see the viewpoint of a newly adopted pet. The main character is an adorable hedgehog that explains why she too should be hugged despite her rough exterior. The tale shares fun facts about a hedgehog’s behavior and habits while educating children about owning an exotic pet.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Albertelli’s new book is a delightful blend of entertainment and education, fostering empathy and responsibility in young readers while introducing them to the joys and challenges of owning an exotic pet.
Consumers can purchase “Hedgehogs Need Hugs Too” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hedgehogs Need Hugs Too,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
