Richard Carpenter’s Newly Released "Space Cowboys Don’t Cry" is an Imaginative and Thrilling Sci-Fi Adventure
“Space Cowboys Don’t Cry” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Carpenter is a captivating blend of Sci-Fi adventure and heartfelt storytelling that follows a young man’s journey from a Texas horse ranch to the vast reaches of space, exploring themes of resilience, exploration, and self-discovery.
Killeen, TX, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Space Cowboys Don’t Cry,” an engaging tale that takes readers on a thrilling journey through time and space, is the creation of published author, Richard Carpenter.
Carpenter shares, “It is many years in the future. Spaceflight into the outer realms of the universe is as common as earth bound underwater research. Jason Carpenter grows up on a horse ranch in Texas and dreams of space flight. Jason dreams of flight and meets the right people to make that dream a reality when life gets in the way...”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Carpenter’s new book is a compelling addition to the Sci-Fi genre, offering readers a dynamic mix of adventure, humor, and heartfelt moments.
Consumers can purchase “Space Cowboys Don’t Cry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Space Cowboys Don’t Cry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
