Luke Fuentes’s Newly Released "Little Zekey Learns to Ride His Bike" is Heartwarming and Inspiring Children's Story About Perseverance and Self-Belief
“Little Zekey Learns to Ride His Bike” from Christian Faith Publishing author Luke Fuentes is an uplifting tale that encourages young readers to overcome challenges and never give up, no matter how difficult the journey.
Henderson, NV, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Little Zekey Learns to Ride His Bike”: an engaging and colorful story that emphasizes the values of persistence, self-trust, and resilience. “Little Zekey Learns to Ride His Bike” is the creation of published author, Luke Fuentes, a dedicated father with a passion for the arts.
Fuentes shares, “Join Lil Zekey on this adventure as he learns to ride his bike. Waking up in the morning, he decides that today is the day he learns. Facing difficulties, he does not give up so easily. Trusting himself, believing in himself, and with a little inspiration from a friend he meets along the way, he perseveres.
Not knowing the word quit, Lil Zekey learns to get back up even after his hardest fall. Will Lil Zekey learn to ride his bike today? Open the book to find out his story and come along with him as he gets on his bike and attempts to learn to ride. Enjoy this adventure of Lil Zekey, as many more are to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Luke Fuentes’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Julieta Barojas.
Consumers can purchase “Little Zekey Learns to Ride His Bike” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Zekey Learns to Ride His Bike,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Fuentes shares, “Join Lil Zekey on this adventure as he learns to ride his bike. Waking up in the morning, he decides that today is the day he learns. Facing difficulties, he does not give up so easily. Trusting himself, believing in himself, and with a little inspiration from a friend he meets along the way, he perseveres.
Not knowing the word quit, Lil Zekey learns to get back up even after his hardest fall. Will Lil Zekey learn to ride his bike today? Open the book to find out his story and come along with him as he gets on his bike and attempts to learn to ride. Enjoy this adventure of Lil Zekey, as many more are to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Luke Fuentes’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Julieta Barojas.
Consumers can purchase “Little Zekey Learns to Ride His Bike” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Zekey Learns to Ride His Bike,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories